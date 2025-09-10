'AITA for causing drama on my math team for reporting my graphic calculator stolen?'

I reached out twice that night asking when I could get it back, but got no reply. The next morning I asked in the team chat and he replied vaguely, saying he would bring it tomorrow. By the end of the day it still had not shown up.

I went to check lost and found and talked to the coach, who told me to give it a little more time but to let him know if it was actually missing. I waited two more days and still nothing. His responses were slow and evasive, and one teammate privately told me he had a history of forgetting borrowed items.