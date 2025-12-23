'AITA for changing my delivery address to mom's home so my wife can't unbox my stuff?'

"AITA for changing my delivery address to mom's house so my wife doesn't unbox my packages?"

We're 34M & 33F, got married in 2022, living together since 5 years. My wife WFH (IT) and I work at a public department. We're childfree, the Government will take care of our retirement and hospital bills. So, we don't have any big reason to save a lot of money... as a result, we spend like 50% of our combined income for upgrading our lifestyle, buying things for fun, travel, etc.

Each of us do like 20 orders/month. Since I’m out of the house during the day, my wife usually receives my deliveries. The issue is, she unboxes my orders behind my back, even though I've told her not to. I know it sounds petty, but it ruins the unboxing experience for me. I love inspecting all the contents and packaging the way we received it, etc.