"AITA for changing the Disney+ password after my roommate’s BF kept using my account?"

AwkwardElliee writes:
I share an apartment with my roommate, and overall things are fine. The only issue is her boyfriend. He’s over almost every day, and I’ve noticed he’s been using my Disney+ account without asking. I didn’t mind too much at first because I thought maybe my roommate gave him my login for one movie night.
But then I started seeing his profile show up on my account, and he was watching all kinds of stuff regularly. The problem is that I pay for Disney+ entirely on my own. My roommate doesn’t contribute a cent, and neither does he. It started to annoy me because half the time when I wanted to watch something, I got the “too many devices” message since he was already watching at his place.
I brought it up casually with my roommate and said, “Hey, your boyfriend is using my account a lot, can you ask him to stop?” She didn’t like it, seemed upset, and told me, “It’s not a big deal, you already pay for it.” That made me even more annoyed because it is a big deal to me. It’s my money, my account, and he’s not even living here.
So I changed the password. The next time he came over, he apparently tried to log in and couldn’t. My roommate confronted me and said, “Why did you change the password without telling us? You should’ve just told us more firmly instead of being sneaky.”
Now my roommate and her boyfriend are giving me attitude, acting like I ruined their nightly routine. I don’t think I did anything wrong. It’s my account, and I’m the one paying for it. So, AITA for changing the Disney+ password after my roommate’s boyfriend kept freeloading on my account?
One-Chipmunk3386 says:
My money, my account, my rules. Period. NTA don't argue with freeloaders.
lkvwfurry says:
NTA if they want an account they can pay for it. Your roommate is in the wrong and her bf is a mooch.
WhatAreYouPointingAt says:
“I don’t necessarily have a problem with you using it but too many time’s I’ve tried to watch it and couldn’t because too many devices were using it at once.” Don’t accept splitting the cost either because then you’ll just be paying half price for zero access.
RoleAccomplished0331 says:
NTA. I'd mail your roommate a link so she can get her own account.