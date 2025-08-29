"AITA for changing my mind about my wife being a SAHM since she changed the terms?"

Live_Point_Hillo writes:

I (35M) have been with my wife Allie (37F) for two years, married for one, and we are expecting our first child together in a few months. I also have two children (8M and 6F) from a previous relationship with Alex (32F).

We have 50/50 custody, but Alex travels a lot for work, so we usually have the kids more than that. Because of this, we receive child support from her. Before we got married, Allie and I spoke extensively about what we wanted.

She was adamant about being a stay-at-home mom, and I told her that I was fine with that. We could afford it, but it would only work if she was a stay-at-home mom for all of the kids, not just the baby. She agreed to that.