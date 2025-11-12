"AITA for changing my WiFi password so that my neighbor couldn't use it anymore?"

My neighbor moved in around October 5 and asked for my WiFi password. She said she would get her own WiFi once she settled in. I live alone, and so does she, and we both use two devices each, a phone and a laptop.

A week later, I noticed that my WiFi was lagging and I couldn’t stream Netflix. I checked and found that 11 devices were connected to my WiFi. I called and asked her about it, and she said she had some friends over and had shared the password.

This went on for two weeks. Every time her friends came over, my connection slowed down. I would tell her, and she would say that it was just three people and they weren’t even staying long.