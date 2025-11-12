"AITA for changing my WiFi password so that my neighbor couldn't use it anymore?"

My neighbor moved in around October 5 and asked for my WiFi password. She said she would get her own WiFi once she settled in. I live alone, and so does she, and we both use two devices each, a phone and a laptop.
A week later, I noticed that my WiFi was lagging and I couldn’t stream Netflix. I checked and found that 11 devices were connected to my WiFi. I called and asked her about it, and she said she had some friends over and had shared the password.
This went on for two weeks. Every time her friends came over, my connection slowed down. I would tell her, and she would say that it was just three people and they weren’t even staying long.
Fast forward to today, I had an online class and was having issues with my connection, so I checked and found a whopping 12 devices connected. I immediately changed the password, and about 30 seconds later she knocked on my door to ask why I had changed it.
I told her I understood that she couldn’t deny her friends the password, but she should get her own WiFi. She said I was being selfish and not a “good and welcoming neighbor,” and that one day I might need her help. Now I’m wondering, AITA for denying her access to my WiFi?
Moggetti says:
NTA. I’m mean obviously. Why do you even need to ask? Are you planning on sharing your WiFi with the entire building?
RentFew8787 says:
You gave her a month to get her WiFi sorted out. That was very generous. She has shown you her character, so you know what to expect.
aeroeagleAC says:
I don't know why you even gave her the WiFi in the first place nonetheless why you kept giving her breaks. This is very obviously NTA.
OP responded:
I thought I was being nice.