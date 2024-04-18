'I cheated on my husband, and now I suspect he's seeing another woman.' UPDATED 3X

Three days later, OP shared another update.

He left me. I did like you guys said and begged him to talk to me. He didn't want to but I cried and yelled so much I puked all over. He got softer with me, he helped me clean up and we talked. I asked him if he was cheating on me and he said he was talking with someone, but didn't do anything with her.

I asked if she was the woman my friend saw him with,he thought on it a little but said no, it was another woman whom he met a month ago in his office. I asked him how could he and said I gave him permission, and he didn't do anything besides unloading his problems and our situation with her.