'AITA for wanting to live with my stepmom over my dad after she kicked him out?'

StoryNo3049 writes:
My stepmom and my dad are going through either a rough patch or a breakup. She caught him looking at girls that are younger than me (24F) and kicked him out last night. My stepmom says I can stay here while she figures things out and is willing to let me live with her after she decides what’s happening, if I help pay some bills or get us food.
Here’s where I think I might be the AH. I love my stepmom. She’s literally the most kind, selfless, happy person I’ve ever met. But my dad? I don’t love him. He’s always in a bad mood, mean to me and my stepmom, and pretty selfish.
He still pays my phone bill, car insurance, and I’m on his health insurance. So he does things for me and I appreciate that, but we don’t have an emotional connection at all, so I don’t have anything to love about him.
I’m not sure if it’s wrong to not love my dad and love my stepmom instead, but she’s always there for me and treats me the same as she treats her own daughter. I’m also trying to become sober and being at my stepmom’s house has been so good for my recovery.
I’m genuinely happy, and my stepmom takes me out to do things with her. Even just running to the store to get chicken food is enjoyable with her. So, WIBTAH if I chose to stay with her instead of my dad?
3littlepixies says:
If living with her is good for your sobriety, then that takes precedence over everything else. NTA.
Individual_Ad_9213 says:
NTA. Do what is best for you. However, you should be prepared for the consequences of that decision, including your father dropping you from his health insurance and no longer paying for your phone and/or car insurance. If the phone is in his name, he could even take the number away from you.
InternationalGood588 says:
It's so heartwarming to see a loving stepmother post! NTA.
OP responded:
She really is the best, wish my dad could see how good he has it with her.