'AITA for wanting to live with my stepmom over my dad after she kicked him out?'

"WIBTAH is I chose to live with my step mom instead of my dad?"

StoryNo3049 writes:

My stepmom and my dad are going through either a rough patch or a breakup. She caught him looking at girls that are younger than me (24F) and kicked him out last night. My stepmom says I can stay here while she figures things out and is willing to let me live with her after she decides what’s happening, if I help pay some bills or get us food.

Here’s where I think I might be the AH. I love my stepmom. She’s literally the most kind, selfless, happy person I’ve ever met. But my dad? I don’t love him. He’s always in a bad mood, mean to me and my stepmom, and pretty selfish.