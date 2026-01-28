'AITA for not selling my wrestling tickets to attend my brother's GF's baby shower?'

"AITA (29F) for not selling my wrestling tickets to attend my brother’s (22M) girlfriend’s (23F) rescheduled baby shower?"

I’m the oldest of three. I’m just looking for an outside perspective. Right now, my mom and younger sister (17) live with me. Our brother moved out in November, he's the middle kid. I bought tickets for a wrestling PPV on Feb 28 and planned to go with my sister.

The baby shower was originally set for the first weekend of March, which worked for everyone. But it was recently moved to the same day as the event, even though they knew we already had plans. Our brother took a plea deal and is about to serve 20 days in jail. He has to turn himself in that Monday, so they didn’t want to hold it after. And I wasn't told why it would be so bad to move it even sooner.