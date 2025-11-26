'AITA for circumventing my wife's plans regarding her son's wedding?'

I know why my wife does not want to do the long weekend. She wants to punish her son. I refuse to be inconvenienced just to support her desire to punish him. I want to enjoy the wedding, not hear about how poorly we handled it at every family reunion for the next several years. She says he is her son, and it is her decision.

I told her to do what she wants. I am taking the kids on Thursday. She can come with us or not. I am not playing this game. I am not embarrassing myself in front of the extended family just to present a united front. I am typing this from the guest bedroom, because that is where I am sleeping tonight.