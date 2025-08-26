'AITA for confronting my brother about not letting me touch his newborn kids?'

"AITA for confronting my brother about not being able to touch his newborns?"

Either-Web-7383 writes:

My brother (28M) and his girlfriend (24F) just had twins. Prior to the birth, they sent a paragraph in the family group chat expressing their rules for visiting them in the hospital: “Please do not carry the babies for now.”

The day after the birth, I (23F) and my sister (24F) were talking to the mom. I asked if her stance on the babies being touched or carried still stood, and she said it did. She continued by saying that people in our family work construction and smoke cigarettes (which does not apply to me or my sister), and she didn’t want to risk the germs.