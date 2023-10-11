Teen convinces siblings to refuse getting adoption; dad says he's ruining the family.

My dad was furious with me and said it was all my fault and I had made them change their minds. He said I robbed them of the security adoption would provide and effectively made sure they would never truly see our stepmom as mom after such a big line in the sand was drawn. AITA?

Here are the top comments and responses from OP from the post:

slensi says:

NTA (Not the A%#hole). I don't blame you for not wanting your mom's name removed and your siblings made their own decisions. I think your dad is pushing you too hard on this. I'm sorry, this must all be very difficult for you.

OP responded: