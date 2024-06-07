'I crushed my husband's feelings after his first standup comedy set. What do I do?' UPDATED

amandarae1023 wrote:

It sounds like based on your comments that you’ve been doing some self reflection. Sometimes people just need support, for your to tell them you’re proud that they conquered a fear, and then you could have told him what did make you laugh. It’s his first show. He’s got a lot to learn but even you said what a great presence he is.

It really is okay to just hype people up and not criticize them. There's a time and a place and when he’s riding the high of a performance, it isn’t then. Part of growing is learning about ourselves and why we act the way we do.