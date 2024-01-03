'I cut hundreds of people in line for food at the airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year - AITA?'

So I was traveling over the holidays and due to delays was running super late for a flight that was boarding already and my young kid was freaking out hungry. I was very hungry too. All the lines for food were hundreds of people, no way we’d make it. And the airline we were flying didn’t have food on this four hour flight.

I approached a person who was basically next in line to order and offered to pay for their meal if they would order something also for my child, not even me or my partner. They happily agreed. And about 5 minutes later I had the food and JUST made the flight.