'AITA for cutting ties with my sister because she refuses to discipline her awful daughter?'

To this day, no apology has been offered—not from my sister, Nicky, or the other kids involved. I informed my extended family about the situation and my decision to keep my kids away from my sister’s family.

While some were supportive, others, including my mother, have tried to undermine this boundary. One time, my mom secretly took my kids to spend time with my sister’s family without my permission. I only found out because my younger son mentioned it. I was furious and drove an hour to pick them up immediately.

Fast forward to today: I’ve received criticism for maintaining this boundary. My sister is now getting married and invited us to the wedding, but I declined. My mother even asked if she could take my kids to the wedding, and I flatly said no.