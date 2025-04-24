'AITA when my partner cut off a family friend after some Christian lewd texts?'

Realistic-Cloud3033 writes:
My husband is a doctor, so it is normal that family and friends kind of come to us or him for reassurance, because someone you know either reaffirming what you were told or giving you a referral if possible makes people feel better. Zero issues there. I love that he is empathetic, and it honestly makes me wicked proud of him that people think that highly of him.
So, he has a friend he grew up with. Their families pretty much raised them together. They were always friends since we met but never super close, plus we live in a different part of the US. I have met her multiple times and she seemed very sweet.
She was also married when I originally met her and has two kids. Well, her father is very sick with a type of cancer that has a low rate of recovery. We live in the Northeast and they live down South, so our medical care is definitely exponentially better.
My husband has been helping consult and just being a good friend to them to make sure he gets the best care possible. This friend has been a bit needy and has been using him for emotional support. I get it. I am not jealous because what we have is solid. (Plus, when he has his medical mindset, that is it.)
Well, over the weekend, he woke up to some very questionable texts from this friend. She pretty much declared her love for him, claimed God brought them together through this, and said that she always knew they would end up together. Like, what the actual f%#k?
He told me as soon as he saw them in the morning. He messaged her back saying that what she said was highly inappropriate, that she needs to find a therapist, and that he can no longer help out. She claimed she was drinking and emotional.
She also begged him not to tell me. We do not keep secrets. He blocked her number. I do not know what she told his mom exactly, but she is so angry and apparently it is all my fault. We do not like each other either. I am not the Christian housewife she envisioned for her son, I guess.
I did not ask him to cut all ties. He did it out of respect and says that she has doctors and family to lean on. I feel slightly guilty because I hope this does not impact the quality of care. Maybe there was a way to cut her out and for my husband to help her mom with medical stuff when needed. This whole situation has been making me feel gross. AITAH? I do not think I am, but I feel bad.
NalaBerries says:
NTA She played the “God brought us together” card while drunk-texting your married husband, and you’re supposed to feel guilty? Your man chose loyalty over nostalgia, and that’s not betrayal that’s boundaries.
Cybermagetx says:
NTA. Tell his mom she support someone wanting to break up a family.
zkandar17 says:
NTA. Tell your MIL, coveting your neighbor's husband/wife is unchristian right?
Puzzleheaded_Rule134 says:
NTA - She made her own bed, it’s not up to you to lie in it for her.