'AITA for telling my son to 'ghost' his mom after she stole his paychecks?'

George came over to my house on the verge of tears. I sat him down and told him, “Listen, you’re 18. You can make your own decisions now. Your mother owes you nothing. You can make the decision to go no-contact with anyone you want, including her.”

He took me up on this, and it has been a month. He has basically ghosted her, other than two nights ago when he told her that he didn’t want to talk to her for the time being. He also opened up about my advice to him. Maya called me, shrieking about how I “ruined her relationship with her son” and that I went too far. Was I out of line here?