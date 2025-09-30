'AITA for how I declined my cousin's wedding invitation even though we aren't close?'

The one time we were all together for a family holiday, my stepmom ridiculed me in front of everyone, and my cousin defended her instead of standing up for me. That was the big indicator that my cousin and I do not really have a close relationship, even though she always acts excited when we first see each other.

Four months ago, my cousin unexpectedly asked me for my email. I gave it to her, and then I received an invitation to her wedding, which will be held near where my dad and stepmom live. I didn’t even know she was engaged. She never texts me or tries to initiate any communication, until now, of course. I initially didn’t respond to the RSVP, but last week my cousin followed up to ask if I would be coming. Here is how I replied: