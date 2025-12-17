'AITA for defending my mom's decision to tell me my dad cheated on her?'

Dad had been cheating on her for their whole relationship or close to it. She found out because she tested positive for something she shouldn't have and when she confronted dad he admitted it, although not directly but more like he made a comment about the person he assumed gave it to him and was mentioning others it couldn't be.

He also cheated a lot throughout their relationship and the reason he did it was because he would travel at least once a month for a few days and he did one or two guys nights a week with his friends, but they turned out to be covers for meeting women. Some of this I found out more recently but I knew about the cheating from the therapy session.