'AITA for demanding that my DIL invite me to her mother/daughter outing? Mother is in my title!'

"AITA for calling up my DIL and demanding to be invited to her mother and sibling outing?"

NoTopic956 says:

When the kids were much younger, I would take just my daughters out for some mother-daughter bonding time. It is something I have adored for a long time, and my daughters loved it too. We do it every couple of months, just a nice time to catch up.

The issue came when my DIL found out about these outings. About two years ago, she learned about them and made a huge deal about not being invited. It got to the point that if I didn't invite her to daughter dates, my son would go no contact. I caved, and my relationship with my daughters took a hit.