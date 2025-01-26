Busy wife questions why 10 minutes of privacy in the shower feels like too much to ask. AITA?

"AITA for telling the hubby that I deserve not to be bothered in the bathroom?"

I’m (52f) married for 25 years to Paul (52m). We both work full time and I work a second job as well. I love him, adore him and he is a very good husband, but I think at times he’s tone deaf to the things around him. We have two kids and we have a completely over scheduled life. I’m broke, stressed and trying to keep everything and everyone run smoothly.

Last week I was taking a quick shower and in the 10 minutes I was in the bathroom the hubby interrupted twice with something that could have been addressed when I get out. I have zero free time to myself. The only time I have is the 10 minutes I allow myself in the shower to take a deep breath or cry or listen to music.