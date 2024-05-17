'I destroyed my ex-BF's legos and gave him one week to move out because threw away my bear.' UPDATED

We all have our breaking point, a red line that can't be crossed in a relationship.

"I destroyed my ex-boyfriend's lego sets and gave him one week to move out after he threw away my teddy bear."

I 24F have been living with my 25M now ex-boyfriend for about 8 months now. I have a teddy bear that my grandmother gave to me when I was younger. It has no monetary alum but the sentimental value is more important. When I was 8 she gave it to my while she was struggling with c*ncer. It was stage 4 and spread quickly and there was nothing they could do.