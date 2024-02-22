'AITA for not inviting my GF to take a photo when she could've just included herself?'

Here are the top judgements from this post:

Forward_Squirrel8879 says:

YTA (You're the A^#*ole) - First of all, yes. It was rude for you not to ask her to join the photo. Especially after your sister asked her boyfriend to join. Second - if you can't handle being told that something you did hurt/upset your GF without getting mad and defensive, you need to work on yourself.

Your GF told you that something you did (or in this case didn't do) made her sad and upset. And the first thing you said was that it wasn't a big deal. So right off the bat you told her that her feelings were not valid because they didn't align with your feelings. And who cares if it was "a big deal"? Why does something have to be a big deal in order for her to have a right to be upset by it?