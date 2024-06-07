'AITA for celebrating my birthday without my wife for my mental health after she went on our honeymoon without me?'

"AITAH for not celebrating my birthday with my wife after she cancelled our honeymoon this year for her solo trip to Europe?"

InterestGenerals writes:

My wife (32F) and I (33M) got married a couple of months ago, and my wife went on a solo trip to Europe. She had always wanted to do a solo trip but never had the time because of work. However, she used our honeymoon time for her solo trip.

I wanted to accompany her, but she said she needed this for her mental health, and I ultimately agreed, even though I was sad about it. She thanked me many times for being understanding. I put it in the back of my mind and tried not to think too much about it because I was really excited about our wedding.