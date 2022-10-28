"Was it mean to not clap for my sister after she sucked at singing in voice class?"

Younger siblings run because their older siblings walk for them. Sometimes older siblings resent the young ones who benefit from the fights and struggles. In the same way, people who have paid off their student loans don't want student loan forgiveness. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, two siblings have growing pains with each other.

AITA for not clapping when my sister sang in her voice class?

Siblings that sing together stay together.

My sister (15) and I (19) are taking the same voice class at a community college. The course requires that you sing five times over the semester. My sister is timid and has sung five times, but it's always been on Zoom for the professor.

The resentment begins.