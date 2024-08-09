'AITA for not coming back home after my mom begged me to after she kicked me out?'

bapesteppa says:
I have been the foundation for my first-generation immigrant family for as long as I can remember—cleaning the house, cooking, raising my younger siblings, dispersing fights, managing my parents' affairs, making doctor appointments, filing all of my family's taxes, you name it.
I took a trip with an old friend (which I funded 100%) to get away and clear my head for a week, and when I came back home, my mom kicked me out. She says I am becoming too "uncontrollable" because I made an "adult choice" and that I should know my place as a child.
I told her I am only a child when it's convenient for her, but otherwise, I've been an adult my whole life because of the roles she forced me into. She gave me two days to pack my belongings, knowing I was a full-time college student, had just quit my job at a horrible, short-staffed, low-paying work environment, and was waiting on a background check to clear for my new job at a bank.
The transmission on my car was messed up, and I had a straight $500 left in my savings. She was aware of all this and still pushed me out. Now, she won't stop calling my phone and leaving voicemails of her sobbing for me to come back.
As much as I miss the comfort of having a home (although I had to pay rent), I cannot bring myself to fully have that daughter-mother connection we used to have. Even despite the circumstances, I still loved my mother and her flaws, knowing my father had inflicted so much onto her, and in return, she had become not all there.
Here are the top comments:
rigbysgirl13 says:
100% Mom just figured out how much she needs OP. Absolutely nothing will change. If OP goes back, mom will sink her claws in deeper. OP needs to stay gone and live their own life. Perhaps in time, they can establish a healthier relationship with mom.
chewbaccasolo2020 says:
It sounds like she can't do all the work you used to do and wants you back for that reason. And to pay her rent. Live your own life. She fafo.
ItxWasxLikexBOEM says:
I would be sobbing too, if I kicked my free maid out in a fit of anger.
firefly232 says:
NTA. You say she's crying down the phone. Has she apologised at all, or does she just want her domestic slave back? She was very happy to evict you when it suited her.
