'AITA for not complimenting my husband for doing the bare minimum because he's a man?'

So, AITAH for refusing to just say thank you? I feel like I should clarify: we DO tell each other daily how much we appreciate one another and the things we do. I thank him often for the things he does.

For example, I often work later than he does, and even though cooking is my way to relax, sometimes I just don’t feel like it. On those days, I’ll come home to a cooked meal, and I always praise him for things like that because, as many of you have pointed out, these things are important.