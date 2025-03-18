'AITA for not covering my entitled coworker's shift when she had babysitter issues?'

Ok_Problem_545 writes:
I work 12-hour shifts, mostly nights, but on Saturdays, I work day shifts. My boyfriend Ubers to a park near my job, and I drive there after work so he can take over driving since we live 25 miles away, and I’m extra tired from the schedule change.
At 5:20 PM, my coworker texted me asking if I could cover her shift because her babysitter was having issues. I was busy with my patient and didn’t see it until 5:47 PM. I responded, “I don’t think I can. I have stuff to do tomorrow that I can’t cancel” (I had Disneyland tickets for my little sister). When she didn’t reply, I followed up with, “Can you let me know if you’re coming in or being covered, please?
I have someone picking me up today and don’t know if I’ll have to cancel with them too.” She replied that she was on her way, so I said, “Okay, thank you, drive safe,” and thought that was the end of it. I finished my shift, headed to the park where my boyfriend was, and suddenly got hit with this message:
“Just an FYI, count me out on ever covering a shift for you. Especially when you lie about getting picked up today when you clearly had your car. I don’t appreciate liars. I had an emergency with my kids and their babysitter, yet I still managed to come to work. If you want to show this text to Boss or Manager, please feel free to.
We can also have a conversation with them in person if you feel attacked. I am not coming at you maliciously. At the end of the day, we are coworkers, and we have to be on the same page for the patient. There will be no ill will or tension on my end, but just as you are not available for coverage, I will no longer be available when you need it.” I was upset because we’ve never had issues in the past. However, I tried to be mature and replied:
“Excuse me? I’m not lying. Not that I have to explain myself to you, but on Saturdays, my boyfriend Ubers down to pick me up so I don’t have to drive home exhausted. I’m not sure where the hostility is coming from?”
She kept calling me a liar because she saw my car. But here’s the thing—this coworker has been late to shifts so many times. I’ve waited up to four hours for her to show up because she had things going on with her kids.
I’ve covered her shifts, swapped shifts, and the only times I’ve called off in three years were during the LA fires when I wasn’t sure when/if I’d have to evacuate, and once when I had food poisoning (and even then, I gave over 12 hours’ notice).
So… what would you do in this situation? How should I handle it? Do you think I was in the wrong at all? I personally don’t think so, but I’m open to hearing different perspectives. Let me know your thoughts!
TheSilverFalcon says:
Don't cover for her in the future, she has clearly stated she is not your friend. It might be a good idea to show the text to your manager, depending on your manager. You are nicer than you needed to be already, she is acting inappropriately aggressively to a coworker. She's not your boss and can't punish you for not covering for her.
OP responded:
The screenshots have already been sent to him, but I won’t hear anything until Wednesday.
EmmaWilliamsD says:
Covering shifts is a favor, not an obligation. Your coworker is acting entitled and unprofessional, especially considering how often you’ve accommodated her in the past. You don’t owe her an explanation, and her reaction was completely out of line.
I’d keep it professional, document everything in case she escalates, and set clear boundaries moving forward. If she refuses to cover for you in the future, that’s her choice just don’t go out of your way for her anymore either.
OP responded:
I can totally see her telling everyone she’s the victim, luckily she isn’t very bright and texted me all that so all I had to do was send the screenshots over to my boss.