'AITA for not eating $200 worth of food that my boyfriend paid for?'

I (23F) was visiting my boyfriend (23M) and his family in their state. On my last day there, my boyfriend said he wanted to take his family and me out to dinner. He chose the restaurant, which is a place he loves, and invited five of his family members.
We went to a restaurant where you pay for all you can eat BBQ and sushi. I am not a big fan of red meat, but I will eat it occasionally. I tend to stick to chicken and seafood and do not eat pork. You cook the meats yourself at the table, and my boyfriend ordered a lot of pork and beef for the group. I ordered chicken, shrimp, rice, and vegetables for myself.
I ate all of my food and made sure not to take more than I could eat, especially since they charge extra for whatever you do not finish. My boyfriend offered me beef, and I had some of that.
When he offered me pork, I hesitated, but he gave me a stern look and I felt pressured to eat a small slice. He later tried to give me more pork and even attempted to trick me into thinking it was chicken thigh, but I said no and told him I was full.
After that, my boyfriend’s mood toward me noticeably changed, and I could tell he was angry. After dinner, while we were in the car, he said he was upset that he spent $200 on food and that all I ate was “three pieces of chicken” and barely touched the beef and pork. He said I was being ungrateful.
I do not think that is fair. He chose the restaurant, he invited six people total not including himself, so the bill was obviously going to be high, and he ordered all of the pork and beef. I ate all of the food I ordered. So, AITA?
Top_Fly3100 says:
"He gave me a stern look" girl... what? This cannot be the first time he has tried to force you to do something you didn't want to do.
Popular_Cost_1140 says:
He was trying to trick you? And you put up with that?
hyundai-gt says:
Why is he not mad at any of the other 5 people who could also have been eating beef? Seems like your man likes eating beef and starting beef....
Mooshu1981 says:
NTA. Is he aware of your distaste for certain meats. The stern look alone would make me want to break up with him. He can not dictate what you want to eat. You are your food. I’m sorry but if he knows that you do not like it that much that makes him manipulating you in public to get his way.