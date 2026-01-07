'AITA for not eating $200 worth of food that my boyfriend paid for?'

Here's what people had to say to OP:

Top_Fly3100 says:

"He gave me a stern look" girl... what? This cannot be the first time he has tried to force you to do something you didn't want to do.

Popular_Cost_1140 says:

He was trying to trick you? And you put up with that?

hyundai-gt says:

Why is he not mad at any of the other 5 people who could also have been eating beef? Seems like your man likes eating beef and starting beef....

Mooshu1981 says: