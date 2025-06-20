'AITA if I didn't get my bougie boyfriend a birthday gift this year?'

While he was at work, I cleaned his entire house. I swept, dusted, mopped, picked up, and organized. Then I made his favorite dinner, penne vodka, and planned a movie night with all his favorite films.

When he got home, I gave him a handwritten birthday card before we ate dinner and watched the movies. I also organized a surprise party for him that weekend with his friends and family, which I also cleaned up afterward. I thought he had a great time, but yesterday he admitted he felt upset and unimportant because I didn’t get him an actual present.

I reminded him about my financial situation. He said it wasn’t about the cost of the gift, but the gesture of giving something, even if it was small. I asked if everything else I did wasn’t enough of a gesture, and he said that wasn’t the point. Now we’re both upset with each other. So, am I the a&$^ole for not getting my boyfriend a physical birthday present?