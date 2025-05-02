'AITA for refusing to give a patient a soda in the hospital because I'm not a doctor?'

"AITA for refusing to get someone a drink in the hospital?"

shellystrawberry says:

I was in the emergency ward a few months ago because a car hit me while I was cycling home. They were at fault and brought me to the hospital in case of hidden injuries because I took quite the tumble, and my neck hurt really badly.

After all the scans, we were waiting for the results, and there was this other guy in a similar situation. I'm not sure what happened to him, but he was also waiting for his results to come back.

He started to feel dizzy, and with no one accompanying him, he asked my mother if she could get him a cola. Now, when at the emergency ward, this hospital asks you not to eat or drink anything before you are cleared to do so.