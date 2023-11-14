Mom insists on giving newborn baby her own last name, ‘if you're not married, the baby gets the mom's name.’ AITA?

Ironically, his dad was the one who was sweet and cooked for me. If anything, he made me feel horrible about myself—making fun of my stretch marks and dismissing my morning sickness as not real, accusing me of being bulimic.

When it came time to give birth, he was at the hospital but spent most of the time sleeping. He didn't change a single diaper and barely held her. When I put her in her crib so I could shower for the first time, he told me I was a bad mother for leaving her alone. I said, "you were here," but he didn't even pick her up. I wrote my last name on her birth certificate, and he was livid.