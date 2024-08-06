'AITA for not sharing the profits of selling my home with my ex-wife because she cheated on me?'

The story: Last summer, my ex suddenly had all the red flags: She started to carry her phone everywhere like it was a baby, she locked the screen every time I entered a room, she was distant, and the list goes on... I confronted her and at first, she claimed that "he is just a friend who understands me," the classic excuse. But, of course, it led straight to divorce, as I was suddenly "controlling and jealous."

After the whole drama ended, I decided to move back to my childhood town, as with the help of COVID-19 a few years ago, home office was suddenly a thing, and I never worked in the office anyway anymore. So there was no need to live in the city, and for the price of an apartment in the city, I got a house in the small town that has everything I need.