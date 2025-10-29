"AITA for not giving my late friend’s daughter a college fund?"

Glittering-Aside8149 writes:

I (54M) lost a good childhood friend seven years ago. We weren’t best friends or anything, but he was my classmate and a good guy. I once helped him out by taking on a case for him completely free since I’m a lawyer. It went on for about two years, but we won it. He wasn’t the most financially stable person, so I didn’t take any payment from him.

He had one daughter who’s now 17. Recently, she reached out to me on my personal Facebook. I didn’t know who she was at first, so she introduced herself and said she was my old friend’s daughter.