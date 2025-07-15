'AITA for preventing my pregnant sister from access to my own food?'

throwdranzer writes:
My sister (31F) is staying with me temporarily after leaving her husband. I (30M) have a small apartment, but I let her move in because she had nowhere else to go and she is six months pregnant. I was not very pleased about the situation, but she is my sister after all.
The main issue has been food. I am pretty disciplined about what I eat because I am in a bulking phase and hitting the gym regularly. I portion things, label them, and plan my meals for the entire week. But every other day, something is gone. It drives me crazy.
She will drink all my expensive shakes, polish off meals I have prepped for work, eat snacks I have saved for after my runs, and even finish leftovers I was planning to turn into new meals. When I bring it up, she shrugs and says things like “Cravings hit hard,” or “Hormones,” or “You are being mean.”
I asked her to replace the things she finishes or at least ask before taking something. Or better yet, manage her own food for god's sake. She refuses to do anything about it. So last week, I ordered a small mini fridge and set it up in my bedroom. It is just big enough for my meal prep, snacks, and drinks. I did not make a scene about it. I just quietly started putting all my stuff in there.
She noticed two days later and got angry. She said I was being childish, dramatic, and treating her like a thief. I calmly told her I was tired of my groceries disappearing and that this was the easiest way to avoid fights.
Now she is sulking and has told our parents that after her failed marriage, her brother is also alienating her and that she is just a burden to everyone. My mom called and said pregnancy is not easy, especially given her situation.
I do not think I am being cruel. I am still letting her live here rent-free, and I have even offered to order food or cook together. I just want my food to be left alone. A part of me understands she is going through a rough time, but at my expense? AITA?
carlosmurphynachos says:
Where is she going to stay once the baby is born? You have got bigger problems than groceries, if she won’t even contribute to food costs. NTA.
Bitter-Paramedic-531 says:
NTA. She may be pregnant, but she's still a grown woman who can sort her own food out.
Peaches47474 says:
Tell your mother to come get your sister, so she can be sure that your sister is being taken care of.
tiggergirluk76 says:
NTA. If your mom is so sympathetic, it sounds like she just volunteered to house and feed her.