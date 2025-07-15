'AITA for preventing my pregnant sister from access to my own food?'

I asked her to replace the things she finishes or at least ask before taking something. Or better yet, manage her own food for god's sake. She refuses to do anything about it. So last week, I ordered a small mini fridge and set it up in my bedroom. It is just big enough for my meal prep, snacks, and drinks. I did not make a scene about it. I just quietly started putting all my stuff in there.

She noticed two days later and got angry. She said I was being childish, dramatic, and treating her like a thief. I calmly told her I was tired of my groceries disappearing and that this was the easiest way to avoid fights.