'AITA for not giving my roommate her share of our security deposit because she didn't clean

I kept bringing up the possibility of getting at least a portion back, to no avail, so I stopped pressing her about it. I decided to clean the whole apartment by myself. She left anything she did not want (kitchen utensils, used kitty litter, a couch, cleaning supplies, food), kept egging me to ditch my things for the landlord to deal with, saying “that is what the deposit is for,” and went silent when I finally told her I intended to clean to get the deposit back.

After 2 days of cleaning, the place was immaculate. The landlord gave me the full deposit. A week later, H asked me, “When are we getting the deposit back?” I snapped, and I told her I was keeping all of it, and she sobbed.