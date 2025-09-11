'AITA for not going on a cruise because my SIL invited 2 couples we don't know?'

My husband no longer wants to go, and frankly neither do I. If we had planned for other couples and invited some of our friends too, that would be one thing, but we hadn’t. Not once in our plans was inviting others mentioned.

Now we’re thrown in with people they have known for years but we don’t know at all. So we decided we don’t want to go on an expensive cruise, not to mention take time off work, with strangers. I told her we’ve decided not to go, but to have fun with her friends. It was a little hurtful, but we’re trying to be good sports and not cause a fuss.