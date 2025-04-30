'AITA for telling my elderly neighbor that I'm not his personal Apple genius?'

He once rang my doorbell and asked for help since his "phone stopped working." I ended up restarting it for him and all was good. That was about two months ago, and since then he has rung the doorbell a few times, which obviously wakes me up and interrupts my sleep (I am a light sleeper).

All the times it was like, "Can you remove this message for me?" or "Phone isn't working," which usually requires a reboot. I told him politely that if it's not urgent, not to wake me up since I'm nocturnal due to my job.

After that, he was respectful for a week, and then a few days ago he rang the doorbell two days in a row during the daytime because "his application doesn't look the same" and the "call button is not where it should be, fix it please."