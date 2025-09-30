'AITA for not honoring my wife's dying 'wish' because I thought it was a joke?' UPDATED

We had breakfast and walked around her campus for a few hours. We talked about her mom and how much we all loved her and miss her. We laughed, cried, and I told her I would never try to replace her mother and that anyone I date would have to get along with my girls.

She is still upset, which I acknowledged, but she also agreed it is unreasonable to expect me to go the rest of my life alone. She apologized for her reaction and genuinely felt bad for how she acted.

I suggested we go to therapy together to work through some of this, but she is very busy with school and would not be able to until winter break. I feel like I left with her understanding, and I really hope she won’t hold this against me.