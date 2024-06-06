'AITA for not wanting my biological family at my wedding after they gave me up for adoption?'

It's been so messy. I get letters from them about once a month, and I try giving them back to no avail, so I dispose of them and have never read them. I'm not interested. I can't be more clear than that.

Now I'm getting married, and my sister fought for them to be invited. She offered to pay for them to come and told me she would cover all the costs associated with their place on the guest list, and I still said no.

She called me crying after she had been at their house because they were so upset to be missing it. She said, "Our bio dad wants to walk you down the aisle," and I told her that's not going to happen and that their being upset wasn't a strong motivator for me.