'AITA for not inviting my GF to dinner because everything has to be about her?'

Low-Psychology7904 writes:
I (35M) have been dating Marla (34F) for two years. I love her. She’s smart and driven, but also dramatic, especially when the attention isn’t on her. I just got promoted to partner at my firm. This is huge for me, I’ve worked toward it for almost a decade. My colleagues threw a small celebratory dinner, and I decided not to invite Marla.
Why? Because last time I got recognition at work (Employee of the Year award), she spent the entire dinner talking about how she once turned down a big promotion to prioritize her mental health. She hijacked every compliment meant for me.
So this time, I went alone and told her it was just coworkers. She found out through a tagged photo, and now she’s livid. She accused me of hiding her, said I embarrassed her, and that I made her feel like a trophy I keep in the closet.
I explained my reasons, but she called me shallow and insecure. I feel awful, but I also feel like I deserved a night where I didn’t have to babysit someone else’s ego. AITA for excluding my girlfriend from my promotion dinner because I knew she’d make it about herself?
xoxo-Babe1 says:
Worked in couples counseling for years - this behavior doesn't magically improve with time or marriage. You're basically telling us you can't even enjoy your own professional milestone without walking on eggshells. Think hard about that.
Standard_Session1106 says:
NTA. But why are you with her?
Time_Tutor_3042 says:
NTA but you may be stupid for staying with her, every promotion, every birthday, every celebration are you ready to shrink yourself? Is she going to be like this when you have children?
Odd-Poet-1291 says:
SHE IS KIND OF TOXIC.