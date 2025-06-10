'AITA for not inviting my GF to dinner because everything has to be about her?'

"AITAH for not inviting my girlfriend to my promotion dinner because I knew she’d make it about her?"

Low-Psychology7904 writes:

I (35M) have been dating Marla (34F) for two years. I love her. She’s smart and driven, but also dramatic, especially when the attention isn’t on her. I just got promoted to partner at my firm. This is huge for me, I’ve worked toward it for almost a decade. My colleagues threw a small celebratory dinner, and I decided not to invite Marla.

Why? Because last time I got recognition at work (Employee of the Year award), she spent the entire dinner talking about how she once turned down a big promotion to prioritize her mental health. She hijacked every compliment meant for me.