'AITA for not paying my ex-fiance's brother back for a dress after he blew up my engagement?'

No_Designer6749 writes:

For context, I got engaged to my long-term boyfriend, Matt, in July. We were excited to start the next chapter of our lives, so we started planning the wedding immediately. Money is tight, but I have been saving for my wedding, so many of the costs were coming out of my savings, with Matt chipping in where he could, which was absolutely fine as we were planning our future.

Tom has been living with me and my parents for a few months after he was kicked out of his place and then his uncle's. It turns out he was a peeping Tom. We took him in to try to help him get back on his feet, but since he moved in, he has just taken advantage of me entirely. He has taken my room while I sleep on the couch, and he often sleeps in so I can't even get changed until he gets out of my room.