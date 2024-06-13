'AITA for not inviting someone over after they made a post ridiculing me on social media?'

howcanibequiltyassin writes:
A while back, I posted a picture to my IG Stories of my cat sitting NEXT TO my counter as I was cooking. On his own stool. He was watching. Again, he was NEXT TO my counter, not anywhere near the food. He doesn’t go on counters. He doesn’t go near the food. My “friend” Rose reposted it with her own caption, a puke face emoji, and “You can’t eat at everybody's house.”
I ignored it and went about my business. She is very much the type of person who just regurgitates whatever popular phrases she sees on social media: pineapple on pizza = monsters, raisins in cookies are why I have trust issues, I don’t trust people who don’t like dogs, “hot girl” walks, “hot girl” books, delulu, I’m going to hold your hand while I tell you this, is the X in the room with us right now, etc., etc.
She has other traits that make up for it, but truthfully I do tend to avoid one-on-one time with her. About a month ago, I hosted a small get-together to show off some Le Creuset cookware I obtained (getting older is weird). I had a whole little shindig with home-prepared food and lots of fun times between pals. I didn’t invite Rose.
She found out after folks posted on their IG stories and confronted me over it, saying that I was “giving high school mean girl vibes.” I told her that she has made it clear she doesn’t eat at the homes of people who have cats, so why would I have invited her to a dinner party?
She got defensive and said that she could have just come and not eaten anything. I said that in the future, maybe she should be more careful about what she says because, to me, it was very clear.
Rose has continued to tell people I’m giving “high school mean girl to nurse pipeline” (...I’m an accountant) and all that. Am I really the a%^&ole for not inviting her? Why would she have wanted to come?
Here are the top comments:
RB1327 writes:
Obviously, NTA (Not the A^@$ole). because your dinner guest list is your decision. But you're not even "friends" and she obviously aggravates you. Are you so desperate for social media followers you won't just block her?
That's what you should have done when she reposted your cat photo with the insulting remark. Move on from her already, you both seem to be interacting like you're in high school.
Driverpicksthetunes says:
“I’m going to hold your hand when I tell you this….youre not entitled to my time, my cooking, or entry to my house Rose. Mmkay? It’s giving delulu vibes.” She should understand that.
7hr0wn says:
NTA, your house, you can invite (or not) any one you want, for any reason (or none at all), but Rose has given you plenty of reasons not to invite her.
lamlrene says:
NTA. Words have meaning. You were simply believing what she said and acted accordingly. She's free to be upset about it but in the end, you respected her opinion and didn't expose yourself to what likely would have been a ridicule-fueled evening.
What do you think?