'AITA for not inviting someone over after they made a post ridiculing me on social media?'

She has other traits that make up for it, but truthfully I do tend to avoid one-on-one time with her. About a month ago, I hosted a small get-together to show off some Le Creuset cookware I obtained (getting older is weird). I had a whole little shindig with home-prepared food and lots of fun times between pals. I didn’t invite Rose.

She found out after folks posted on their IG stories and confronted me over it, saying that I was “giving high school mean girl vibes.” I told her that she has made it clear she doesn’t eat at the homes of people who have cats, so why would I have invited her to a dinner party?