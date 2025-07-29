'AITA for not letting someone rub my belly so my pregnancy would rub off on her?'

She looked so upset. She didn’t say a word. She just walked out of the bathroom without looking back. Back at the table, she avoided eye contact with me for the rest of the night. When we said goodbye at the end of the evening to everyone at our table, she completely ignored me.

On the ride home, I told my husband everything, and he was shocked. He said her behavior was completely inappropriate and that I should have shut it down or asked him to come with me to the bathroom and wait outside. I told him I didn’t want to make things awkward and had no idea she would follow me there.