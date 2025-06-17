'AITA for not letting my brother's GF of 2 months be in my wedding photo?'

He got really upset and said I was being disrespectful to him and his relationship. He said I was acting like his relationships don’t matter. My dad stepped in and convinced him, at least for the moment, to take the photo without her. But after that, they left the wedding early.

Now he’s barely talking to any of us. The worst part is, my mom is on his side. She said I should have included his girlfriend and that I can’t know whether their relationship is going to last. She reminded me that my wife and I were only two months into dating when we met the family, and now we’re married.