'AITA for not letting my brother's GF of 2 months be in my wedding photo?'

pickupthephoneJr writes:
I (28M) recently got married. Everything went well overall, but there was a bit of drama involving my brother (26M) and his current girlfriend (22F). Basically, my brother has a new girlfriend almost every month. I’m not exaggerating.
He’s never had a relationship that lasted longer than two or three months, and we’ve all just kind of gotten used to it. It’s actually become a bit of a family joke. So when it came time to take our official family wedding photos, I pulled him aside and politely asked if his girlfriend could sit out of that specific photo.
They had been together for only two months. We included her in the casual shots, but for the formal family portrait that’s going to be framed and hung in our home, I just didn’t want to include someone who we probably won’t even see again in a month. That picture is going to be around forever.
He got really upset and said I was being disrespectful to him and his relationship. He said I was acting like his relationships don’t matter. My dad stepped in and convinced him, at least for the moment, to take the photo without her. But after that, they left the wedding early.
Now he’s barely talking to any of us. The worst part is, my mom is on his side. She said I should have included his girlfriend and that I can’t know whether their relationship is going to last. She reminded me that my wife and I were only two months into dating when we met the family, and now we’re married.
Now both my brother and my mom are mad at me. I don’t feel like I did anything wrong. I have nothing against his girlfriend personally, she seems nice, but I know my brother. I don’t think he takes relationships seriously. He had more girlfriends last year than I’ve had in my entire life.
tryntryuntil says:
NTA...If I were the girlfriend I would have happily not be in those pictures. That would have been too awkward.
Marmite-JustSayNo says:
I wouldn’t even want to be in formal family pictures if I was the girlfriend.
Donutsmell says:
NTA. Two months is not long enough to be included in family portraits.
ActualAd8165 says:
I think it is generous of you to give his flavor of the month girlfriend an invitation to your wedding. Some people have a no ring no bring policy re: weddings- if the plus one isn’t engaged they are not invited. You have no obligation to include her in the picture.