'AITA for only giving my fiancée’s brother $2000 as a wedding gift?'

FAZJLU writes:
I (32M) have a successful business in NYC, and I’m engaged to my fiancée (26F). We’ve been together for a few years, and we’re planning to get married in June 2025. I’m doing well financially, and I recently bought a house where she’ll move in after the wedding.
I’m really close with my younger brother (30M), and we’ve been best friends for as long as I can remember. He got married in April, and as a wedding gift, I surprised him with a Rolex he’d been eyeing for a while. He didn’t expect it and was over the moon, which made me feel great because I love him to death.
Now here’s where things get tricky. My fiancée’s older brother got married two weeks ago, and leading up to his wedding, she kept making comments about how much her brother loves Rolexes.
She’d mention it here and there, but I didn’t really pay much attention. For her brother’s wedding, I decided to gift him a $2,000 prepaid credit card as a honeymoon gift. I thought it was a generous gesture, and he seemed grateful.
But after the wedding, my fiancée started acting strange. Today, she finally told me she was disappointed in me. Apparently, she’d convinced herself that I was going to get her brother a Rolex, just like I did for mine.
She even hinted to her brother and some of her friends that I was going to buy him a “fancy” gift, like a Rolex. Now she’s saying that I was cheap because I “only” gave her brother a $2,000 gift, and that it doesn’t compare to the $20,000 I spent on my brother’s watch.
I’m honestly shocked and upset. Why would she think I’d spend that kind of money on her brother just because I did it for mine? I love her brother, but there’s no comparison between him and my own brother, who’s my best friend. I feel like she’s completely overlooking the fact that I gave her brother a gift that most people would consider very generous.
Now I’m starting to have serious second thoughts about this relationship. I never imagined she’d put this kind of pressure on me or act like I owe her family the same kind of money I spend on my own. I’m thinking of confronting her, but I’m wondering if I’m missing something here. AITA for not buying her brother a Rolex and being upset about her reaction?
Here are the top comments:
beet3637 says:
NTA. If that is the kind of expectation she wants out of you, you better reevaluate your relationship with her.
teresajs says:
NTA. She's a gold digger. If your fiancee wanted her brother to have a Rolex, she should have bought it for him. If this relationship continues, you need a prenup, preferably one that protects your premarital assets, future income, retirement accounts, and limits any post-divorce support. Her reaction when you tell your fiancee that you want a prenup and to have separate finances will tell you everything you need to know.
Friendly_University7 says:
Here’s what your finance is really telling you. When you’re married, you’re going to be expected to use your wealth at her discretion, specifically with regard to her family. If you’re not ok with that, you need to have that conversation now. NTA.
LoomingDisaster says:
NTA and I'd rethink the relationship. Just because you gave an expensive gift to YOUR OWN BROTHER does not mean you should give a gift of equal value to her brother, nor would there be any reason for her to expect you'd do that. A $2,000 gift card is incredibly generous.
Time to have a conversation with your fiancee about finances and what she expects, and a chat with your lawyer (if you don't have one, get one) about the prenup agreement. If she's expecting you to give a $20k Rolex to her sibling before you're even married to her, what is she going to be expecting AFTER you get married?
What do you think?