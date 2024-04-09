'AITA for naming my child after my dad and not my FIL after promising him I would

My husband has a complicated relationship with his father, so he wasn’t comfortable naming our son after him, but we agreed to give them the same initials so they’d both be AHD. He accepted this, but when he found out we were switching the middle name for my father, he lost his mind.

He said that this was something he always wanted and we were throwing it in his face by giving the baby my father’s name as his middle name. I tried to explain why, but he cut me off and said that it was absurd to expect someone to check on me when there were babies that had just been born, and my father shouldn’t be rewarded for ‘ignoring his grandchildren.’