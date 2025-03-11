'AITA for not saying happy birthday to a girl who is trying to keep me on her hook?'

Vast-Championship754 writes:
So, I met this girl about a year ago. At first, I had a crush on her and used to flirt with her a lot. But once I found out she was in a relationship, I backed off and set some boundaries. The thing is, you’d never guess she was taken because she would flirt back pretty often. Perhaps that’s just her personality, and honestly, I didn’t mind at first.
We became pretty good friends over time, even exchanging gifts on Christmas. But she started getting really clingy, which became exhausting after a while. She’d get upset over the smallest things.
For instance, if I didn’t respond to her text for a day, she’d accuse me of deliberately ignoring her—even when I explained that I was just busy. She also got annoyed when my texts were short or straightforward, I guess because I used to put more effort into my messages when I had a crush on her. But I just don’t feel that way anymore, especially after how she’s been acting.
The worst was when she crossed a boundary. We were chatting on WhatsApp one day, and she joked about calling me early in the morning to “disturb” me. I told her not to since I was prepping for an important exam and that it’d mess up my sleep.
But she actually called me at 5 AM. That seriously pissed me off because it messed up my schedule. I yelled at her, “What the fuck is wrong with you?” on the call. She replied, “Why are you getting so upset? It isn’t that serious,” and all that. Later that day, I apologized to her, but I was still upset over what she did.
A few days later, she asked me if I could join her at Coldplay’s concert (I live in Mumbai, and she’s from a different city) because her boyfriend was going with his friends, and she didn’t want to go alone. I said no, partly because I was still annoyed about the early morning call (though I just told her I was busy). She got upset and accused me of making excuses and ignoring her on purpose.
Recently, it was my birthday, and she texted me to wish me, and we had a short chat. Today is her birthday, but I didn’t wish her because I’m honestly done at this point. She doesn’t respect my boundaries, and I feel like it’s better to distance myself.
So I just want to know—AITA for not wishing her a happy birthday? I usually try to be nice, but this feels like too much. Am I overreacting? Should I apologize to her? What would you have done in my place?
SubjectImprovement53 says:
NTA but does she know how deeply what she did bothered you?
OP responded:
I’ve hinted at it quite a few times on video calls. I tried to make it clear that her clingy behavior bothers me, but it didn’t seem to change anything.