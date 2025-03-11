'AITA for not saying happy birthday to a girl who is trying to keep me on her hook?'

The worst was when she crossed a boundary. We were chatting on WhatsApp one day, and she joked about calling me early in the morning to “disturb” me. I told her not to since I was prepping for an important exam and that it’d mess up my sleep.

But she actually called me at 5 AM. That seriously pissed me off because it messed up my schedule. I yelled at her, “What the fuck is wrong with you?” on the call. She replied, “Why are you getting so upset? It isn’t that serious,” and all that. Later that day, I apologized to her, but I was still upset over what she did.