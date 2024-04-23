'AITA for 'fat shaming' after my overweight friend commented on my skinny body?'

My overweight friend always comments on my food intake and I've had enough.

Longjumping_Shine664 writes:

A few years back, 7 of my friends from high school and I decided that no matter where we lived or how busy we were, we were going to meet each other for brunch once a year for the rest of our lives.

We don’t have an exact date, but we usually pick a week in June or July when it is warm, and fly/drive to our hometown for bottomless brunch at our favorite spot. Keep in mind that for some of us, this is the only time of the year that we see each other. I, in particular, live 2500 miles away, so I hardly see any of these girls.