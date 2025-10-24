'AITA for not wanting to share my food with my roommate even though she's hungry?'

Last night, I ordered McDonald’s: large fries, a 10-piece nugget meal, and sweet and sour sauce (my usual). She said again, “I’m not hungry.” So I believed her. The food came, I sat on the couch ready to watch something, and she said, “That smells so good... can I have a bite?” I told her, “Honestly, not this time. I only got enough for me.”

She got really quiet and said, “Wow, okay. Didn’t know you were so stingy.” Then she went into her room and slammed the door like I told her something awful. Now she’s been cold toward me, and our mutual friend said I “could’ve just shared a few fries to keep the peace.”