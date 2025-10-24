'AITA for not wanting to share my food with my roommate even though she's hungry?'

TemptNtwirl writes:
This is kind of silly, but it’s been bothering me all week. My roommate and I are pretty close. We get along, hang out, and generally have a good time. But there’s one thing she does that drives me crazy. Every time I order food, she’ll say something like, “I’m not that hungry,” or, “I’ll just make something later.” Great, so I order just enough for myself.
Then my food arrives, and suddenly she’s hovering like a hungry ghost saying, “That smells so good,” or, “Can I just have a few fries?” Except “a few fries” always turns into half the container, and somehow a suspicious number of my nuggets are gone by the time she’s “done.”
Last night, I ordered McDonald’s: large fries, a 10-piece nugget meal, and sweet and sour sauce (my usual). She said again, “I’m not hungry.” So I believed her. The food came, I sat on the couch ready to watch something, and she said, “That smells so good... can I have a bite?” I told her, “Honestly, not this time. I only got enough for me.”
She got really quiet and said, “Wow, okay. Didn’t know you were so stingy.” Then she went into her room and slammed the door like I told her something awful. Now she’s been cold toward me, and our mutual friend said I “could’ve just shared a few fries to keep the peace.”
But I asked, she said she wasn’t hungry! I feel like I’m being punished for taking her at her word. Am I the bad one for not sharing my food, or is she just upset that I finally set a boundary over something small?
aricyl says:
NTA. You set a boundary, she got annoyed. Tell her next time when you are ordering if she wants something you’ll order it for her but she has to pay upfront. If she doesn’t pay upfront? She doesn’t get the food. She wants you to give her free food - I’m glad you aren’t doing so any more.
AdventurousTadpole3 says:
Moochers get annoyed when they are cut off from your stuff. Not your feelings, not your problem.
fwmee says:
NTA. This is classic “wanting to have your cake and eat it too”. She needs to understand that “not hungry” doesn’t mean “I’ll just eat your food instead”. stick to your boundaries, girl!
Ok_Childhood_9774 says:
Good lord, are you living with a 5 year old? Next time you order, tell her to get something for herself because she always wants yours once it arrives. She's trying to guilt you into subsidizing her food budget. Her hunger is not your problem.