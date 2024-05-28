'AITA for refusing to let my husband see our baby after he accused me of cheating.'

This man kicked you out, let you sit in the cold without any money and without caring about your wellbeing for 4 (!!!) hours - probably longer if you hadn’t been picked up. He had it in his mind that you cheated and wasn’t even interested in a prenatal paternity test.

Sure, he apologizes now, but just because the kid is his how does he suddenly not believe you cheated? None of it made sense. It sounds more like he didn’t want to be a father. But the reasons don’t matter. What matter is he proved he is NOT a safe person. Which is why you should keep your distance. He was cruel, there is no reason to believe he won’t be again.